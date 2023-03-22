Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.05. Unico American shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,877 shares traded.
Unico American Stock Up 11.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.
Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter.
About Unico American
Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
