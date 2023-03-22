Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 7466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.37).

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.75.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -1,044.78%.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

