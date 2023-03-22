Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 227,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,777. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

