Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Uniphar Stock Down 0.4 %
LON UPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 276.50 ($3.40). The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,843.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.97. Uniphar has a 52-week low of GBX 244.92 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.40 ($4.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55.
About Uniphar
