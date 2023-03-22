Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 888,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,367,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 91,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after buying an additional 204,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 606,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

