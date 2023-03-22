Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $458.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

