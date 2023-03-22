Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

