Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

