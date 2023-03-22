Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,628 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

