Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 146,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.