USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $35.10 billion and $4.96 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00350958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.86 or 0.25508827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009963 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 35,160,509,325 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

