Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Increased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VCR opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

