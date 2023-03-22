Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

