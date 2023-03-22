Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

