Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

