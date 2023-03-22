Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,068. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

