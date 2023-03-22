Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $205.28. 103,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

