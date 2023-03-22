Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

