Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lessened by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.