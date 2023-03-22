Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,955,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

