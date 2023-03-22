Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

