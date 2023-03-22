Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after acquiring an additional 114,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

