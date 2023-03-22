Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

