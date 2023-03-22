Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000.

VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 759,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,521. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

