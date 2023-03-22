Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 759,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,521. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

