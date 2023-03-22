Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 622,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 837,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

