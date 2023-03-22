VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

