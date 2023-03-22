Velas (VLX) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018375 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,428,658,719 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,658,717 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

