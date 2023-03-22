Venus BUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76.22 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.18 million and $76.22 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00354260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.72 or 0.25748861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0219824 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,328,054.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

