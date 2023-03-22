Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Cut by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.