Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Reaches $70.14 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $70.14 million and approximately $3,061.40 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00115550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

