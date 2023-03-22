VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $72.39.

The VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

