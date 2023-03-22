Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VOD opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67.
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
