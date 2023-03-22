Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 1,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,406. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
