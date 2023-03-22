Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 1,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,406. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

