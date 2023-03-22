Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 17th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 22,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,714. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

