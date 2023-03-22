Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 25,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

