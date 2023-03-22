Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Robin Swartz Sells 3,654 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 173,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

