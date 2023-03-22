Walken Price Down 0.3% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Walken has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.