Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.55. 606,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,375. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

