Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 31.2% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $107,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

