Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Plains GP makes up about 0.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 448,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 383,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

