Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.60

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17), with a volume of 861505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.19).
Warehouse REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.62 million, a PE ratio of 689.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.
Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Warehouse REIT Company Profile
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
