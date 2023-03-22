WAX Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. WAX has a market cap of $169.38 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00355055 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.68 or 0.25806670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010079 BTC.

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,690,427 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,422,410,643.8758373 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07079435 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,734,607.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

