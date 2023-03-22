Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 75,633 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $59,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

