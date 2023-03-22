Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 496,431 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 496,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

