Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,302 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $33,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

