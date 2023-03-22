Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,051 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.55% of Encompass Health worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

