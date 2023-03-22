Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.57 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $38,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

