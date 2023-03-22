Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.40% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $2,056,822. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

