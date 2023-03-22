Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 593,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,033,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

